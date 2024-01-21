Open Menu

First National Women's Lacrosse Championship Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

First national women's lacrosse championship kicks off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The first National Women's Lacrosse Championship and International Official/Coaching Course event Sunday kicked off in Kunj Football stadium Abbottabad. The four-day event also includes intensive training for young athletes.

In the inaugural match of the championship, Baluchistan secured a decisive victory against Islamabad with a score of 2-1. Nadia from Baluchistan and Aiman from Islamabad were the goal-scorers in this closely watched encounter.

In the second match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab with a commanding 5-0 victory and outclassed its opponent. Pari from KPK contributed two goals, while Sadra and Mahnoor added one goal each.

In the third match, Baluchistan continued their winning streak, overcoming Sindh with a 2-0 victory. Nadia and Nosheen were the goal-scorers while Sindh's team struggled to find the back of the net.

While talking to the media Taofour Zarin highlighted the event as a significant milestone for the promotion of lacrosse across the country.

He emphasized that the championship would introduce the sport at the national level in a grand manner.

In the championship 110 women players and 60 officials from the teams of Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, and Islamabad, along with club teams, have participated.

President of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation (P.L.F.), Shoaib Nizami, and Secretary General Taifour Zarin stated that lacrosse is a new Olympic game being introduced in Pakistan. Training camps were organized by all provincial associations of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation for this historic female championship held in Abbottabad from January 20 to 24.

In conjunction, an international training camp, featuring Chris Janus, Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union, and President Chris Massey, will offer coaching courses for all players and officials. The championship receives support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

