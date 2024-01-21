First National Women's Lacrosse Championship Kicks Off In Abbottabad
Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The first National Women's Lacrosse Championship and International Official/Coaching Course event Sunday kicked off in Kunj Football stadium Abbottabad. The four-day event also includes intensive training for young athletes.
In the inaugural match of the championship, Baluchistan secured a decisive victory against Islamabad with a score of 2-1. Nadia from Baluchistan and Aiman from Islamabad were the goal-scorers in this closely watched encounter.
In the second match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab with a commanding 5-0 victory and outclassed its opponent. Pari from KPK contributed two goals, while Sadra and Mahnoor added one goal each.
In the third match, Baluchistan continued their winning streak, overcoming Sindh with a 2-0 victory. Nadia and Nosheen were the goal-scorers while Sindh's team struggled to find the back of the net.
While talking to the media Taofour Zarin highlighted the event as a significant milestone for the promotion of lacrosse across the country.
He emphasized that the championship would introduce the sport at the national level in a grand manner.
In the championship 110 women players and 60 officials from the teams of Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, and Islamabad, along with club teams, have participated.
President of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation (P.L.F.), Shoaib Nizami, and Secretary General Taifour Zarin stated that lacrosse is a new Olympic game being introduced in Pakistan. Training camps were organized by all provincial associations of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation for this historic female championship held in Abbottabad from January 20 to 24.
In conjunction, an international training camp, featuring Chris Janus, Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union, and President Chris Massey, will offer coaching courses for all players and officials. The championship receives support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Sports
-
National Women Lacrosse Championship continue in Abbottabad in full swing3 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealand3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka, Gauff surge into Australian Open quarter-finals8 hours ago
-
Bounedjah rescues Algeria as Angola end winless AFCON run9 hours ago
-
Mbappe sends PSG into French Cup last 169 hours ago
-
Pakistan snatch 42-run win over New Zealand in fifth T209 hours ago
-
Man Utd poach Berrada from Man City as CEO9 hours ago
-
Milan snatch late victory at Udinese after racist abuse of Maignan9 hours ago
-
Germany beat Pakistan in Olympics Qualifiers19 hours ago
-
9 matches decided in National Netball C’ship22 hours ago
-
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London24 hours ago