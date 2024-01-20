First NWLC Championship begins in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The First National Women Lacrosse Championship (NWLC) and international official coaching course started here at Kunj Stadium, Abbottabad wherein a total of nine teams are taking part.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zahir Ul islam was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. District Sports Officer Nouman Khan Tanoli, Members of the Abbottabad Press Club, Office-Bearers of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association, Secretary Tafoor Zareen, President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Tournament Director Muqadas Jadoon, players and officials were also present.

This Championship is being organized under the auspices of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation which has the support of Sports in Pakistan. Nine girls teams from Pakistan are participating in the Championship. The game is a new Olympic game that is being introduced in Pakistan for the first time.

All the provincial associations of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation had held training camps for this Championship and its first female Championship and an international training camp has also been held along with it.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zahir Ul Islam said that events should be held in such a way that increases mental abilities and development and welcomes all the players on the land of Abbottabad and by organizing this event, the game of lacrosse across the country will be promoted.

He appreciated the efforts of Taoor Zareen and Ijaz Ahmed Khan and said that because of them the new game was introduced in the country. The National Women's Lacrosse, an American-originated Games introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan wherein teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad are taking part.

It is for the first time that Lacrosse, an Olympic Game, was introduced in Pakistan by the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association got the initiative to host it at hilly station Abbottabad.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali would grace the occasion with the final and prize distribution ceremony. He also sent a message to the Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for his support and good wishes in holding the Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said involving youth in healthy sports activities would lead to establishing a healthy society and we badly needed such activities so thanks to the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for holding the Games for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein women players from all across Pakistan are taking part.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also thanked the World Lacrosse Federation Office-Bearers for extending support to Pakistan and their generous support distribution of Rs. 50 million Lacrosse game equipment. He also appreciated President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai and Secretary Dr Tafoor Zareen.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, DIG and DPO Hazara also met with the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Federation and assured them all of their support. However, there is no financial support either from the government or from any private sector companies despite repeated requests.

This Championship is being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation which is supported by Sports in Pakistan. Nine girls teams from Pakistan are participating in the Championship which consists of all provincial teams and clubs. Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad teams and a team from Hazara Division are also taking part. A total of 150 female players and 60 officials of club teams are included.

Earlier, in the opening match Balochistan defeated Islamabad by 2-1. Nazia scored two goals for Balochistan while Aiman Urooj scored one goal for Islamabad. In the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 4-0. Subhana, and Ruba, both from Chitral represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pari and Adeena scored one goal each.