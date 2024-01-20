First NWLC Championship Begins In Abbottabad
Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The First National Women Lacrosse Championship (NWLC) and international official coaching course started here at Kunj Stadium, Abbottabad wherein a total of nine teams are taking part.
Commissioner Hazara Syed Zahir Ul islam was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. District Sports Officer Nouman Khan Tanoli, Members of the Abbottabad Press Club, Office-Bearers of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association, Secretary Tafoor Zareen, President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Tournament Director Muqadas Jadoon, players and officials were also present.
This Championship is being organized under the auspices of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation which has the support of Sports in Pakistan. Nine girls teams from Pakistan are participating in the Championship. The game is a new Olympic game that is being introduced in Pakistan for the first time.
All the provincial associations of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation had held training camps for this Championship and its first female Championship and an international training camp has also been held along with it.
On this occasion, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zahir Ul Islam said that events should be held in such a way that increases mental abilities and development and welcomes all the players on the land of Abbottabad and by organizing this event, the game of lacrosse across the country will be promoted.
He appreciated the efforts of Taoor Zareen and Ijaz Ahmed Khan and said that because of them the new game was introduced in the country. The National Women's Lacrosse, an American-originated Games introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan wherein teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad are taking part.
It is for the first time that Lacrosse, an Olympic Game, was introduced in Pakistan by the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association got the initiative to host it at hilly station Abbottabad.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali would grace the occasion with the final and prize distribution ceremony. He also sent a message to the Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for his support and good wishes in holding the Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said involving youth in healthy sports activities would lead to establishing a healthy society and we badly needed such activities so thanks to the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for holding the Games for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein women players from all across Pakistan are taking part.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also thanked the World Lacrosse Federation Office-Bearers for extending support to Pakistan and their generous support distribution of Rs. 50 million Lacrosse game equipment. He also appreciated President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai and Secretary Dr Tafoor Zareen.
Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, DIG and DPO Hazara also met with the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Federation and assured them all of their support. However, there is no financial support either from the government or from any private sector companies despite repeated requests.
This Championship is being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation which is supported by Sports in Pakistan. Nine girls teams from Pakistan are participating in the Championship which consists of all provincial teams and clubs. Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad teams and a team from Hazara Division are also taking part. A total of 150 female players and 60 officials of club teams are included.
Earlier, in the opening match Balochistan defeated Islamabad by 2-1. Nazia scored two goals for Balochistan while Aiman Urooj scored one goal for Islamabad. In the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 4-0. Subhana, and Ruba, both from Chitral represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pari and Adeena scored one goal each.
Recent Stories
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
More Stories From Sports
-
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.2 hours ago
-
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed4 hours ago
-
Inter breeze past Lazio and into Italian Super Cup final7 hours ago
-
Sports Illustrated magazine lays off staff7 hours ago
-
Salah ruled out of two AFCON games as Senegal, Cape Verde reach last 167 hours ago
-
Sarrazin trumps Odermatt for prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill win20 hours ago
-
Djokovic fires up as Sabalenka and Sinner shine at Australian Open21 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Multan win matches in National Women’s T2021 hours ago
-
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T2021 hours ago
-
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires21 hours ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex completed, finishing touch continues: Commissioner22 hours ago
-
Three more matches decided in Peshawar PFL Season-I22 hours ago