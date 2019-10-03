First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a foreign league

Nida Dar has become the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league after she was selected by Sydney Thunder as their overseas professional player in Australia's Women's Big Bash League, which will be played from October 18 to December 8

Nida has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20s since making her international debut in 2010 and would leave for Sydney on October 5 before rejoining the national team in Kuala Lumpur on December 1 for the ICC Women's Championship fixture against England, said a press release issued here.

Sydney Thunder will be in action on the opening day of the tournament when they will take on Sydney Sixers in a derby match.

"I am delighted to get this opportunity, which, I hope would open doors for my other Pakistan team-mates. The Women's Big Bash League was an extremely tough event and I aim to learn as much cricket as possible, which in turn, will help me improve as a cricketer," Nida told PCB Podcast.

She said the opportunity to play in Australia couldn't have come at a better time as they also host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 from February 21 to March 8 . "I am hoping the experience would allow me to provide my feedback to the Pakistan team management, which in turn will help us prepare better for the global tournament," she said.

As participation in the League was being seen as a critical and timely experience that will benefit both Nida and the Pakistan women's cricket team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Australia 2020, a strategic decision has been made to exempt her from the home series against Bangladesh from October 26 to November 4. The series against Bangladesh would count towards the ICC team ranking but was not be part of the ICC Women's Championship.