First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns in the first play-off today in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match will start at 7: 30 pm, the schedule time, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

In Zalmi’s last match, Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi added more sensation after he hit three sixes and a four in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar and tied the match. Lahore Qalandars gave six-run target to Zalmis who easily chased the target in the Super Over.

Shoaib Malik of Qalandars hit the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries and won the match.

Islamabad United in their last match lost to Multan Sultans as they ensured victory by six wickets in the 29th game of the seventh edition of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United set the target of only 106 runs which Multan Sultan calmly chased in the 17th over of the match.

It was the 9th victory of Multan Sultans.