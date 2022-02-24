UrduPoint.com

First Play Of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi And Islamabad United Will Lock Horns Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2022 | 01:19 PM

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns today

Both teams are excited to show excellent performance in today’s match which will start at 7: 30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns in the first play-off today in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match will start at 7: 30 pm, the schedule time, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

In Zalmi’s last match, Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi added more sensation after he hit three sixes and a four in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar and tied the match. Lahore Qalandars gave six-run target to Zalmis who easily chased the target in the Super Over.

Shoaib Malik of Qalandars hit the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries and won the match.

Islamabad United in their last match lost to Multan Sultans as they ensured victory by six wickets in the 29th game of the seventh edition of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United set the target of only 106 runs which Multan Sultan calmly chased in the 17th over of the match.

It was the 9th victory of Multan Sultans.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Shoaib Malik Islamabad United Afridi Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

13 minutes ago
 Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murd ..

Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murder case today

31 minutes ago
 US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

39 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

36 minutes ago
 Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Cou ..

Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - ..

37 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>