Open Menu

First Polio Eradication Campaign Of 2024 Launched In Abbottabad District

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2024 | 10:20 AM

First Polio eradication campaign of 2024 launched in Abbottabad District

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A comprehensive vaccination campaign on Friday has been initiated in Abbottabad district from January 8 to 12 to eradicate polio virus. Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal inaugurated the campaign, emphasizing the critical importance of administering polio drops to children under the age of 5.

A total of 236,926 children in the 54 union councils across the district are set to receive polio drops during this campaign. Deputy Commissioner Iqbal directed the health department to ensure the vaccination of all children and underscored the necessity of finger marking during the campaign. Additionally, he issued directives to provide facilities to health teams and guarantee complete security by involving the police in the polio eradication efforts.

The five-day campaign aims to target over 236,926 children under the age of 5 across the district. A total of 1,594 teams have been formed, and Deputy Commissioner Iqbal has taken necessary measures to ensure the success of the campaign, providing clear instructions to the health department.

Emphasizing the need for collaboration, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal urged all departments and revenue magistrates to supervise teams and vaccination activities in their respective areas.

In a message to the citizens, particularly parents, he called for cooperation with the teams and ensuring the administration of polio drops to children under the age of 5.

Related Topics

Police Polio Abbottabad January All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

11 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

11 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

11 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

11 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

11 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

11 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

11 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

11 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

11 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports