First Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 Opens

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday inaugurated First Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday inaugurated First Sports board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The minister along with other guests also witnessed exciting exhibition matches played by young boys and girls.

The 4-day championship was being organised by Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) at two different venues.

The league round matches and quarterfinals would be played at PLTA Courts while semifinals and final would be competed at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The main events of the tournament include men's singles, ladies singles, boys U-18, boys U18 doubles, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.

While talking to media, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Pakistan has produced several world-class players in various games. As many as 150 young boys and girls from all parts of Punjab are taking part in this championship, he added.

"We are working to develop a nursery of young talented players in a bid to regain lost glory in sports", he maintained.

PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar, President Dr Raheel Siddiqui, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and a large number of young male and female tennis players were also present.

