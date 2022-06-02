First Rasheed memorial Punjab taekwondo championship on June 5

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The first 'All Punjab Rasheed Memorial Rizwan Tiger Taekwondo championship 2022' would be held in Multan on June 5 (Sunday).

The one-day competition would feature Karate Kas of Taekwondo style from all age groups including children.

The competition is being organized by Rizwan Tiger Taekwondo academy Multan being run by Rizwan Ali Raja, Black Belt, Second Dan, under supervision of Shabbir Adil, Muhammad Asif and Ali Nadir. Karate Kas would demonstrate their skills in Poomsae, Kyorogi, breaking besides one-on-one fights.