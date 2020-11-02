First Rotary Club Sindh Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The 1st Rotary Club Sindh Balochistan Executive Tennis Championships concluded at DA Central Club on Monday.

The tournament was organised by the Rotary Club Karachi sports and sponsored by Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center.

Aziz Memon, Trustee, Rotary International and Chief Executive Kings apparels was the chief guest while Dr.

Farhan Essa, Gulzar Firoz President RCK, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani secretary RCK Sports, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot Secretary Sindh Olympic Association, Rotary Club officials Durdana S. Arshad , Rehana Naseer, Ali Aziz Azmat, Aqeel Ahmed, Qudsia Raja, Erum Bukhari, Perveen Akhter, Raisa Ashfaq, Ishrat Zehra and Sarwar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Final results Executive Men's Singles Ibrahim Iltifat beat Farhan Altaf 8-2 Coaches Singles Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 8-1Ball Boys SinglesDhuraf Das beat Kamran 8-4