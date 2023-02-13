UrduPoint.com

First Round Fixtures Of ITF World Junior Tennis Championships Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The ITF Pakistan S. Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships Leg-2 continued at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Monday with first round fixtures taking place on the second day of the event.

A large number of foreign players (boys and girls) from Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, the UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada and Pakistan are participating in the championship.  President Islamabad Tennis Association/Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Murtaza was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Following are the results:Boys Singles 1st Round: M.Huzaifa Khan (PAK) bt Raheem Shahzada(GBR) 6-1,6-2:Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) bt Timur Dautov (RUS)6-2,2-6,6-0:Edward Kruppe (CAN) bt Asad Zaman(PAK)6-3,6-1:Mahatir Muhammad (PAK) bt Sevastian Tasenkov(RUS) 7-6(1),6-3:Boda Zheng(CHN) bt Muhammad Salar(PAK)6-0,6-2:Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt Ilya Mosolkin (RUS) 6-3,6-2:Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Daniil Chizhuk(RUS)6-0,6-3:Yuan Lu (CHN) bt M.

Talha Khan(PAK) 6-4,6-1:Keagan Jonathan (MAS) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-3,6-0: Cem Atlamis(TUR) bt Amir Mazari (PAK)6-0,6-0:Dogan Can Sipahioglu(TUR) bt Ahtesham Humayun (PAK)6-3,7-6(5):Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Krittamaet Thammakun(THA) 7-5,6-1Girls Singles 1st Round: Anastassiya KIM (KAZ) bt Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-1,6-2.

