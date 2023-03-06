UrduPoint.com

First Rumanza Open Golf Tournament Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The first Rumanza Open Golf Tournament concluded with savoring display of golfing skills and nail-biting competition where ardent golfers were loggerheads against the Sir Nick Faldo's designed course to win the biggest prize money in the history of Pakistan Golf.

Out of the aspiring golf professionals, some of the contenders were heralded and rated high during the tournament.

Ahmed Baig was beyond compare and at his brilliant best as he surfaced in total command of the tournament.

His performance again was stylish and high toned and enabled him to maintain his hold on the competitive drift of the golf event. Adversaries like M Minhaj Warraich, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Munir, M.Naeem and Shahid Javed Khan who have many accomplishments to their credit did put in a great effort to neutralize Ahmed Baig but somehow Ahmed Baig's excellence was unparalleled. He won with difference of 7 Stroke in total four rounds from his closest competitor over his nearest rival Muhammed Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club with 8 under par in total. M Minhaj Warraich secured second position with one under par in all four rounds.

Salman Jehangir topped the leader-board in Amateur Category with eight over par with Qasim Ali Khan fifteen over par his closest competition.

Husain Hamid of Royal Palm came third with 22 over par in four rounds. It is remarkable that Mr. Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf & Country Club came four with total gross score of 311, 23 over par and Syed Raza Ali secured 8th position in professional category on home ground with 5 over par in four rounds. Other events winners are Umair Butt, Senior's category and Dr Tariq Malik, Veterans section.

Rumanza Golf & Country Club celebrated its first Anniversary with 1st Rumanza Open Pakistan's biggest Golf event as annual feature tournament. In this prestigious tournament, 330 professional and amateur golfers from all over Pakistan were participated.

The 1st Rumanza Open Golf tournament extended over seven days of classy golf playing activity from 27 February to 5th March 2023 at the most captivating Rumanza Golf Course, Multan, known as city of saints and has now acquired more popular touch as the city having the first signature golf course. At the conclusion of 1st Rumanza Open the winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and 12 Million cash prizes.

