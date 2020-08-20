UrduPoint.com
First SA Throwball C'ship In March

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:47 PM

First SA Throwball C'ship in March

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The first South Asian Throwball Championship under the auspices of the South Asian Throwball Federation would be played in Bangladesh from March 26 to 30 next year.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain, the teams from eight countries including Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan would take part in the championship.

More Stories From Sports

