First SA Throwball C'ship In March Next Year

Wed 30th September 2020

First SA Throwball C'ship in March next year

The 1st South Asian Throwball Championship under the auspices of the South Asian Throwball Federation (SATF) would be played in Bangladesh from March 26 to 30, next yea

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The 1st South Asian Throwball Championship under the auspices of the South Asian Throwball Federation (SATF) would be played in Bangladesh from March 26 to 30, next year.

"Preparations for the championship have already started and teams from eight countries will feature in the mega event," Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain who is also SATF President told APP.

He said the teams participating in the extravaganza includes hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan.

