First Shafqat Shah cricket tournament held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The first Syed Shafqat Ali Shah cricket tournament concluded here on Monday, as Star Cricket Club (SKK) winner in the final match.

The final of the tournament was played between Justice Crucket Club (JCC) and SKK at Jinnah Municipal Ground.

Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional, Peer Ismail Shah Rashdi was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated all the teams and insisted to make the tournament a regular feature.

Speaking the occasion, Shafqat Ali Shah said youngsters are important part of our society and being 63 per cent of the total population, they have a great and effective role to play for development of the country.