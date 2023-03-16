First South Africa-West Indies ODI rained off

The first one-day international between South Africa and the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London was abandoned without a ball bowled on Thursday

Steady rain was falling at the scheduled time for the toss and rain continued to fall during the afternoon until the umpires decided no play would be possible in the day-night encounter.

The second game in the three-match series is scheduled for the same venue on Saturday.