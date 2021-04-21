UrduPoint.com
First T20I Match: Zimbabwe Wins The Toss, Decides To Field

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:13 PM

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides to field

Danizh Aziz and Haider Ali have also been included in the playing XI in the first T20 match against Zimbabwe.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first T20 match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Danish Aziz and Haider Ali were also included in the 1st T20I match.

Pakistani players are excited to show their performance in the first T20 match.

Zimbabwe handed out one new cap to batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani, who was the second-leading run-scorer in the recently completed T20 cup, and will bat No.3. Experience made up the middle order with Craig Ervine back after missing the series against Afghanistan. The team also included Sean Williams and Ryan Burl in at No.

6. Their attack included three quicks and left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza.

Wesley Madhevere will play his first T20I at home and partner Tinashe Kamunhukamwe at the top.

Pakistan included two specialist spinners in Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir, who was left out of the final match in South Africa. They also had three seamers at their disposal although Shaheen Shah Afridi was not one of them. Mohammad Hasnain came back into the XI alongside Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan had one newcomer in the batting line-up. Danish Aziz, who made his ODI debut in South Africa, will play his first T20I and bolster a middle-order that Pakistan are looking to firm up.

