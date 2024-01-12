Open Menu

First T20I: Pakistan Opt To Field First Against New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 11:01 AM

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

Both teams have faced each other 34 times in T20I matches so far, with Pakistan winning 20 and New Zealand winning 13 matches. One match did not have a result.

AUKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd , 2024) In the first match of the 5 T20I series, Pakistan has won the toss against New Zealand and decided to field.

The teams will face each other in Auckland today at 11:10 AM according to Pakistani time.

The second match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, the third on the 17th, fourth on the 19th, and the last match on the 21st of January.

It's worth noting that a strategy has been prepared for the first T20 match against New Zealand in Auckland. The playing eleven includes Shoaib Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saif Badar, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Iftikhar, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir.

In the T20 format against New Zealand, Pakistan's highest score is 201, and the lowest is 101.

It's important to recall that their last match was in the One Day World Cup 2023, where Pakistan secured a victory thanks to Fakhar Zaman's outstanding batting under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

