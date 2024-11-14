First T20I: Toss For Pakistan Vs Australia Match Delayed Due To Rain
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:42 PM
Match was scheduled to start at 1pm, but the toss has yet to take place because of the rain, and pitch has been covered
BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2024) The first T20 match between Pakistan and Australia is set to be played on Thursday (today) in Brisbane, but the toss has been delayed due to rain.
According to Pakistani time, the match was scheduled to start at 1pm, but the toss has yet to take place because of the rain, and the pitch has been covered.
Regarding the match, Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, stated that the team is well-prepared, and they will make the best decision on the final eleven.
The two teams last faced each other in this format in March 2022 in Lahore, where Australia emerged victorious.
Looking at the T20 record between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistani team appears to hold the upper hand.
A total of 25 matches have been played between the two teams, with the Green Shirts winning 13 and the Kangaroos winning 11, while one match ended without a result.
Pakistan had previously won the ODI series against host Australia by 2-1.
