Open Menu

First Test: Pakistan Lose Three Wickets Early After Winning Toss Against West Indies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 02:51 PM

First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies

Match gets delayed after toss due to foggy conditions at Multan stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan lost three wickets early in the innings in the first Test match against West Indies at Multan Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the match was delayed due to foggy conditions.

Playing on their home ground, Pakistan did not have an ideal start, losing three wickets early in the innings.

The first wicket fell at 16 runs, as debutant Mohammad Huraira was caught out after scoring just 6 runs off 11 balls. Captain Shan Masood, too, displayed poor shot selection and was dismissed for just 11 runs, caught behind the wickets.

Incoming batsman Kamran Ghulam also failed to settle at the crease, scoring only 5 runs before being trapped LBW.

Before the match, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood stated that the team aims to put up a big first-innings total to put the opposition under pressure.

He emphasized that securing a win in the final series of the World Test Championship is the Primary goal.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite mentioned that they would have also opted to bat first if they had won the toss.

However, he expressed confidence in his bowlers, saying their aim is to take early wickets and put the hosts in trouble.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Huraira (debutant)

Young cricketer Mohammad Huraira is making his Test debut against West Indies on his home ground today.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Poor Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Opposition

Recent Stories

First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early afte ..

First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West In ..

4 minutes ago
 China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on Febr ..

Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on February 10

2 hours ago

Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seve ..

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m ca ..

3 hours ago
 Experts predict major transformation in coffee ind ..

Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025

3 hours ago
China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional se ..

TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security

4 hours ago
 SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket boos ..

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

6 hours ago
 EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid i ..

EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports