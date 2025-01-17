First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies

(@Abdulla99267510)

Match gets delayed after toss due to foggy conditions at Multan stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan lost three wickets early in the innings in the first Test match against West Indies at Multan Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the match was delayed due to foggy conditions.

Playing on their home ground, Pakistan did not have an ideal start, losing three wickets early in the innings.

The first wicket fell at 16 runs, as debutant Mohammad Huraira was caught out after scoring just 6 runs off 11 balls. Captain Shan Masood, too, displayed poor shot selection and was dismissed for just 11 runs, caught behind the wickets.

Incoming batsman Kamran Ghulam also failed to settle at the crease, scoring only 5 runs before being trapped LBW.

Before the match, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood stated that the team aims to put up a big first-innings total to put the opposition under pressure.

He emphasized that securing a win in the final series of the World Test Championship is the Primary goal.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite mentioned that they would have also opted to bat first if they had won the toss.

However, he expressed confidence in his bowlers, saying their aim is to take early wickets and put the hosts in trouble.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Huraira (debutant)

Young cricketer Mohammad Huraira is making his Test debut against West Indies on his home ground today.