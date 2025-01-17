Open Menu

First Test: Pakistan Score 143 For 4 On First Test Against West Indies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Debutant Mohammad Huraira scored 6 while captain Shan Masood managed 11, Kamran Ghulam 5 and Babar Azam departed after scored 8 runs

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan on Friday scored 143 runs for the loss of four wickets on first day of Test against West Indies.

The team would resume its innings at 9:30am on the second day.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales took three wickets, while Gudakesh Motie claimed one.

Delayed toss due to fog

The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and fog, but after an inspection of the field, the umpires scheduled the toss for 1:00 PM, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM.

Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat first, stating that his team aimed to post a big total in the first innings to put pressure on the opposition. He emphasized that winning this final series of the World Test Championship was a key goal for the team.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said they would have chosen to bat first as well but would now focus on taking early wickets to trouble the home side.

Pakistan's playing XI:

Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Huraira

