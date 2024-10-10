First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) The England batters dominated Pakistani bowlers as both Joe Roots and Harry Brook shined with double century on the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan at Multan Stadium on Thursday.

England continued the innings against Pakistan and surpassed its total.

At the International cricket Stadium in Multan, England resumed their first innings on Day 4 with a score of 492 for 3.

Former captain Babar Azam dropped an easy catch of Joe Root off Naseem Shah's bowling when Root was on 186.

Day Three:

On the third day, England began their innings at 96 runs, but lost Zak Crawley for 78 after adding just 17 runs. Joe Root and Ben Duckett then formed an aggressive partnership, adding 136 runs before Duckett fell for 84. By the end of the day, Root had scored 176 and Harry Brook 141, with the pair adding 243 runs for the fourth wicket. England needed 64 more runs to erase Pakistan's first-innings lead. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamer Jamal each took one wicket for Pakistan.

Day Two:

On the second day, chasing a daunting target of 556 runs, England started their innings with captain Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. However, Pope was dismissed without scoring, caught out by Naseem Shah. Crawley and Joe Root then built the score, ending the day at 96 for 1.

Earlier, on Day Two, Pakistan's middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and nightwatchman Naseem Shah resumed with 328 runs but lost Shah for 33 runs at a total of 388. Mohammad Rizwan followed without scoring. The seventh wicket fell at 450 when Saud Shakeel was caught out after scoring 82 off 177 balls. Aamer Jamal contributed 7 runs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 26. Abrar Ahmed was the last to fall, making 3 runs, while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha remained not out at 104.

At the end of the first day of the Multan Test, Pakistan had scored 328 for 4, thanks to impressive centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.

Day One:

In the first match of the Pakistan-England Test series in Multan, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Abdullah Shafique and Saeem Ayub opened the innings, but Ayub was dismissed for just 4 runs at a total of 8. Following his quick exit, Shafique and Masood stabilized the innings, with Masood hitting a century off 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Shafique also reached his century with a six before being dismissed for 102 runs, and formed a 253-run partnership with Masood. After Shafique, captain Shan Masood scored 151 off 177 balls, including 13 fours and 2 sixes, before becoming LBW for 30 runs.

At the toss, captain Shan Masood mentioned that the team had two spinners and three fast bowlers, and vowed to bounce back. He aimed for a big score, acknowledging the challenge of winning after a long time but emphasized their determination to succeed in the series.

Meanwhile, England's captain Ollie Pope pointed out the moisture in the pitch and aimed to take early wickets, saying that there is heat in Multan but said they would adjust quickly.

Playing XIs:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad