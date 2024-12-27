First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2024) The South Africa on Friday resumed their batting on the second day at 82 for 3 on the second day of first Test match against Pakistan.

The match is being played at the stadium of Centurion.

Day 1 recap

On the opening day, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan’s innings concluded at 211 runs.

Key performances in Pakistan’s first innings:

Kamran Ghulam stood out, scoring 54 runs off 71 balls with 8 fours and 1 six.

Pakistan lost their first wicket at 36 runs when skipper Shan Masood was dismissed for 17. Saeem Ayub followed shortly after, scoring 14 runs and departing with the total at 40.

Former captain Babar Azam, scoring just 4 runs, achieved a significant milestone by completing 4,000 Test runs.

Saud Shakeel added 14 runs but was dismissed with the score at 56.

Kamran Ghulam fell at 137 while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 27 runs before being dismissed at 142.

Aamer Jamal made 28 runs before being bowled at 189, followed by Salman Ali Agha, who scored 18 runs.

Naseem Shah departed without scoring while Khurram Shehzad made 11 before Pakistan’s innings ended at 211.

Mohammad Abbas remained unbeaten with 10 runs.

South African Bowling Highlights:

Dean Patterson claimed 5 wickets.

Corbin Bosch picked up 4 wickets.

Marco Jansen took 1 wicket.

Pakistan’s Bowling Performance:

By the end of Day 1, Pakistan had claimed three wickets in 22 overs.

Khurram Shehzad took two wickets while Mohammad Abbas secured one.