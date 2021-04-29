UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Test: Zimbabwe Out For 176 At Tea

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:54 PM

First Test: Zimbabwe out for 176 at tea

Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets liming the host team to minim score in the inning at Harare Sports Club.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Zimbawe scored 179 for 10 till tea break in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Roy Kaia's of the Zimbabwe team scored 48—the highest score in the innings.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets making maximum efforts to limit the host team to minimum scores.

Pakistan handed a debut to offspinner Sajid Khan, but it was his left-arm counterpart Nauman Ali who provided the next breakthrough breaching Tarisai Musakanda's defences with a ball that went straight on. Zimbabwe's woes were compounded when Taylor fell to an uncharacteristically irresponsible shot, reaching for a Hasan delivery well wide of off stump, giving Faheem Ashraf a gift in the slips. The veteran threw back his head in frustration, clearly feeling his side's best chances of putting up a respectable first-innings total were behind it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Zimbabwe Tarisai Musakanda Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Al Nasr Contracting Company donates AED1 million t ..

28 minutes ago

PBC appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

28 minutes ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

39 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

43 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

43 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.