First Test: Zimbabwe out for 176 at tea

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Zimbawe scored 179 for 10 till tea break in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Roy Kaia's of the Zimbabwe team scored 48—the highest score in the innings.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets making maximum efforts to limit the host team to minimum scores.

Pakistan handed a debut to offspinner Sajid Khan, but it was his left-arm counterpart Nauman Ali who provided the next breakthrough breaching Tarisai Musakanda's defences with a ball that went straight on. Zimbabwe's woes were compounded when Taylor fell to an uncharacteristically irresponsible shot, reaching for a Hasan delivery well wide of off stump, giving Faheem Ashraf a gift in the slips. The veteran threw back his head in frustration, clearly feeling his side's best chances of putting up a respectable first-innings total were behind it.