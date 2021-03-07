UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Time National Futsal Women Championship To Begin From March 8

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

First time National Futsal Women Championship to begin from March 8

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 teams from all over the country would participate in the National Women's Futsal Championship coincide with International Women Day falling on March 8 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the National Women's Futsal Championship to be held for the first time in the history of the province in collaboration with the provincial government while entry of unauthorized persons in Qayyum Sports Complex has been banned, administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal told media men.

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the National Women's Futsal Championship, Chairman KP Futsal Association Wajih Ul Hassan informed the media. Senior Vice President Ijaz Daudzai, Vice President Azmatullah, Member Women Wing Sana Khan were also present.

Director Female Games and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Women Day Celebration Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said that the International Women's Day on March 8 should be celebrated with pomp and ceremony. For the first time in the history of the province, the National Women Futsal Championship would be held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar to be starting from March 8-10, 2021 in which 12 teams from all over the country have reached Peshawar.

She said "For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hosting the National Women's Championship wherein team comprising Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police, International Success Club, CDA, Pakistan Railways are participating in the event." It may be recalled that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak have expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements for making the event a success. The organizers have been assured of all possible cooperation for the smooth conduct of the Championship.

The official opening of the event would be held at 11.00 AM with a colorful opening ceremony while the inaugural matches of the National Women Futsal Championship would be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Police while the second match would be played between Sindh and CDA teams, organizing Secretary of the Championship Moeen Uddin said. He said the Pakistan Futsal Federation technical officials teams have already arrived for the conduct of the Championship out of which one female team would be selected for the forthcoming international events.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Punjab Shah Faisal Sana Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March May Women Capital Development Authority Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

30 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.