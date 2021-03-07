First time National Futsal Women Championship to begin from March 8

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 teams from all over the country would participate in the National Women's Futsal Championship coincide with International Women Day falling on March 8 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the National Women's Futsal Championship to be held for the first time in the history of the province in collaboration with the provincial government while entry of unauthorized persons in Qayyum Sports Complex has been banned, administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal told media men.

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the National Women's Futsal Championship, Chairman KP Futsal Association Wajih Ul Hassan informed the media. Senior Vice President Ijaz Daudzai, Vice President Azmatullah, Member Women Wing Sana Khan were also present.

Director Female Games and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Women Day Celebration Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said that the International Women's Day on March 8 should be celebrated with pomp and ceremony. For the first time in the history of the province, the National Women Futsal Championship would be held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar to be starting from March 8-10, 2021 in which 12 teams from all over the country have reached Peshawar.

She said "For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hosting the National Women's Championship wherein team comprising Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police, International Success Club, CDA, Pakistan Railways are participating in the event." It may be recalled that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak have expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements for making the event a success. The organizers have been assured of all possible cooperation for the smooth conduct of the Championship.

The official opening of the event would be held at 11.00 AM with a colorful opening ceremony while the inaugural matches of the National Women Futsal Championship would be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Police while the second match would be played between Sindh and CDA teams, organizing Secretary of the Championship Moeen Uddin said. He said the Pakistan Futsal Federation technical officials teams have already arrived for the conduct of the Championship out of which one female team would be selected for the forthcoming international events.