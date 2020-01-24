First Twenty 20I: Bangladesh set target of 142 -run for Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The visitors were at 71 in 11 overs when Tamim Iqbal was run out on 39 runs off 34 balls.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24, 2020) Bangladesh has given the target of 142 scores to the host team in the first Twenty 20 International match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Bangladesh made 141 run for 5. The visitors' start was good as the first wicket fell in 11th over against 71 scores.

The visitors, however, lost two wickets at 98 scores and went under some pressure. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain remained on crease and took the score to 119 but there was another fall at thihs moment as Afif Hossain was taken by Haris Rauf.

Tamim Iqbal was run out, Mohammad Naim was taken by Shadab Khan after Iftikhar’s catch. Liton Das was run out by Shadab Khan. Haris Rauf took the wicket of Afif Hossain

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first. Ahsan Ali and Haris Rauf are making their debuts for Babar Azam-led Pakistan side while veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik – who had been recalled for the T20I format – are also part of the team.