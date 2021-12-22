UrduPoint.com

First Wild Card Picks Announced For Australian Open 2022

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:29 PM

First wild card picks announced for Australian Open 2022

The first wildcard picks were announced on Wednesday for the upcoming Australian Open (AO) to be held in Melbourne Park in January 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The first wildcard picks were announced on Wednesday for the upcoming Australian Open (AO) to be held in Melbourne Park in January 2022.

AO Director Craig Tiley revealed that Eight-time Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Maddison Inglis and Storm Sanders were all among the initial picks.

A total of eight men and eight women, who did not automatically qualify through rankings, will be brought in as wildcards in the singles portion of the tournament. Their entrance is granted at the discretion of a special selection panel.

Among the selectees was a local favorite, world no.140, Maddison Inglis, 23, who will make her third appearance in the main draw of the AO.

"I'm really, really excited," said Inglis. "It's my favorite tournament of the whole year ... so I can't wait." "I've had 10 months off and was working really hard to get back, so I'm really excited to have a chance and the opportunity to play in the main draw of the Australian Open," said Saville.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Tiley also announced that a small number of players would be granted vaccination exemptions.

"Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage - a very small percentage - that will have a medical exemption," said Tiley.

Previously the government of Victoria, the Australian state where the tournament is to be held, stated that vaccines would be mandatory for the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Tiley also announced that all tennis players would be staying in Melbourne's Crown Towers during the tournament, which would be an effective bubble from the public.

While the Australian Open in 2021 went ahead with limited spectators, Tiley said the organization had "zero expectation of a cap on crowds" next month.

"If there's a position (where) we have to limit numbers, we'll respond accordingly," he said.

The Australian Open 2022 will take place from January 17 to 30. Enditem

Related Topics

Tennis Storm World Victoria Melbourne Craig January Women Australian Open All From Government

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

13 minutes ago
 Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Two matches decided in 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup ..

Two matches decided in 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball tourney

5 minutes ago
 Putin-Lukashenko Meeting May Place During Informal ..

Putin-Lukashenko Meeting May Place During Informal CIS Summit - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

28 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.