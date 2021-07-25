First Woman to Compete in Nine Straight Olympic Games Says Will End Her Career After Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Nino Salukvadze, a Georgian sports shooter who is the first woman to compete in nine straight Olympic Games, told Sputnik that she will be ending her career after the Tokyo Games.

"I will no longer be selected for the Olympics, I am ending my career after Tokyo," Salukvadze said, adding that "no one can withstand nine Olympics with such a load as we have now.

"

She explained that although she is physically and technically ready to compete, her eyes are not as good as they used to be and surgery did not help.

"I did not need such surgery for ordinary life, but they offered me to try it for shooting. But it did not work out," Salukvadze told Sputnik.