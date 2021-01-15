UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Women Ludo C'ship On Jan 23

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:29 PM

First Women Ludo C'ship on Jan 23

The J7 Group would be hosting Pakistan's First Women Ludo Championship, here at D-17 on January 23

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The J7 Group would be hosting Pakistan's First Women Ludo Championship, here at D-17 on January 23.

"As such any type of event hasn't taken place before in our country and this will be the first-time ever," Naseem Ahmed Usmani, senior advisor J7 Group told APP on Friday.

He said a total of 40 teams from all over the country would be featuring in the event. "The organizers of the event include Haroon Maqbool, Amber Usmani and Laiba Maqbool," he said.

Usmani said we also had a fruitful meeting with the Inter Provincial Minister (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and she appreciated the initiative for holding the ludo championship and also showed interest for playing in the event.

"I am very grateful to the minister for valuing our initiative. Cash prizes will be given to the winners while certificates, ribbons and gifts will be awarded to all participants," he said.

"We were also holding a 4km families marathon on January 24 in order to maintain physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said and added currently we were holding children cricket and football matches whose final would be staged on Sunday.

"All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed in the championship as the health of the players were the first and foremost priority," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Marathon January Women Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

10 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

43 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

12 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.