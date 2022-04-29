UrduPoint.com

FISU Suspends Russia's Hosting Rights For 2023 World University Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FISU Suspends Russia's Hosting Rights for 2023 World University Games

The international federation of university sports, FISU, has decided to suspend the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from hosting the 2023 world university games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The international federation of university sports, FISU, has decided to suspend the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from hosting the 2023 world university games.

"An online meeting of the FISU Executive Committee (EC) today decided to postpone Ekaterinburg's hosting rights for the 2023 FISU World University Games," a statement read.

The committee was scheduled to meet in Yekaterinburg in November but the gathering has been moved to Brussels. The attribution of the hosting rights for the 2027 world games will top the agenda.

Alexander Chernov, the lead organizer of university games in Russia, was quoted by the Russian Match tv sports channel as saying that Yekaterinburg would host the 2023 summer games at a later date.

"This means that the games will happen later... No one is taking the university games away from Yekaterinburg," he argued.

Yekaterinburg was also to host the first ever university world cup for combat sports in September. The commission said it had approved the Turkish city of Samsun as a replacement host.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Brussels Yekaterinburg Samsun Lead Cuban Peso September November TV From Top

Recent Stories

realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photo ..

Realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photography with its Sony IMX766 OI ..

10 minutes ago
 Participants of Upcoming CSTO Summit Likely to Dis ..

Participants of Upcoming CSTO Summit Likely to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kr ..

33 seconds ago
 Mayor Peshawar directs RTA to implement fare list ..

Mayor Peshawar directs RTA to implement fare list on Eid

34 seconds ago
 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 4 pct

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 4 pct

36 seconds ago
 NAB refutes allegations of 'The News', 'Daily Jang ..

NAB refutes allegations of 'The News', 'Daily Jang'

39 seconds ago
 NCHR to work on malpractice in mental health facil ..

NCHR to work on malpractice in mental health facilities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.