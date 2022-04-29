The international federation of university sports, FISU, has decided to suspend the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from hosting the 2023 world university games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The international federation of university sports, FISU, has decided to suspend the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from hosting the 2023 world university games.

"An online meeting of the FISU Executive Committee (EC) today decided to postpone Ekaterinburg's hosting rights for the 2023 FISU World University Games," a statement read.

The committee was scheduled to meet in Yekaterinburg in November but the gathering has been moved to Brussels. The attribution of the hosting rights for the 2027 world games will top the agenda.

Alexander Chernov, the lead organizer of university games in Russia, was quoted by the Russian Match tv sports channel as saying that Yekaterinburg would host the 2023 summer games at a later date.

"This means that the games will happen later... No one is taking the university games away from Yekaterinburg," he argued.

Yekaterinburg was also to host the first ever university world cup for combat sports in September. The commission said it had approved the Turkish city of Samsun as a replacement host.