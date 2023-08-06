FISU World University Games: Pak athletes fly back home with cherished memories

CHENGDU, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Despite not achieving desired outcomes in the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, Pakistani women athletes on Sunday flew back home with some cherished memories.

Higher education Commission had fielded five women athletes in the Games that included: Amtul Rehman, Uzma Azam, Manisha Ali, Maliha Ali and Fizza. They all are gold medal winners in the recently-held National Games in Quetta.

Amtul Rehman, who is a student of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) participated in long jump and triple jump events of the Games. Uzma Azam of Government College Women University Faisalabad took part in the hammer throw event. Lahore Garrison University's twin sisters Manisha and Maliha competed in taekwondo event, while Fizza chipped in the wushu event. However none of them made it to the next round of the event in their respective disciplines.

But according to manager-cum-coach of the team Sumera Sattar, the participation in the Games itself is memorable.

"The participation in the event was an opportunity for the athletes to gain international exposure. They have also experienced different cultures and forge friendships with athletes from diverse backgrounds," Sumera told APP before flying back to the country with athletes.

"Winning medals was the ultimate goal but that alluded them. I personally feel they can take pride in representing the country on such a big platform.

"Undoubtedly, they gained invaluable experiences and lessons. The participation in the event was an opportunity for them to gauge their own strengths and weaknesses," she added.

Amtul Rehman said she had learnt a lot from her competitors. "Before these Games I've no idea as how to compete at the international level," she said.

Beyond the competition, she said they had got the chance to explore the host city of Chengdu. "We've experienced Chengdu's unique culture, cuisine and attractions. I believe these off-field experiences have contributed a lot to our overall sweet memories that will never fade away," she reckoned.

Uzma Azam, who participated in hammer throw event, said although she remained unable to make a podium finish, the participation in the Games would help a lot in her development as an athlete.

"The support and encouragement from the Chinese people was unprecedented. I felt as if I was at my home soil. These memories will be treasured forever," she said.

Fizza, who represented Pakistan in the wushu said that although she remained unable to get over the line, she was greeted and encouraged for her efforts by the Chinese sport-lovers.

"Featuring in a top-flight international event and competing against top-notch athletes from around the world is an accomplishment worth remembering," she added.

The twin sisters Manisha and Maliha, who contested in women's -67kg and -73kg respectively said that although they could not make it to the next round, they were happy to represent Pakistan at the coveted event. "I've learnt a lot. The event was of a very high standard as the best of the best were taking part in it. The standard of the competition was not less than Olympics,"� Manisha said.

She said she had been watching the competitions of all the taekwondo athletes in the event to keep abreast with the latest techniques of the game.

Her sister Manisha also echoed the same sentiments. "It was a great event to learn from the world's best athletes.

"Yes, we've lost, but the participation in the event has helped us to identity grey areas in our game. We are determined to perform well in our future assignments," she added.

No doubt, the victory is always the ultimate goal but that comes after years of hard work and rigorous training. These women athletes are Pakistan's asset. It is hoped they will be given more opportunities as well as trained on the most modern lines, enabling them achieve peak performance at the international level and bring laurels for the country. The athletes should also be proud of their attempts and determination as they are a source of inspiration and motivation for other Pakistani women.

Around 6,500 athletes (3,512 are men and 2,988 women) from 113 countries and regions are competing in 269 events of 18 sports at World Games, scheduled to conclude on August 8.