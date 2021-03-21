Fit Shadab vows to make a strong comeback in Test team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Test cricketer Shadab Khan has said that he is fully fit and eager to make a strong comeback in the Test team.

Talking to reporters virtually here on Sunday, he said: "I am completely fit and will do my best in the next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to make a comeback in the Test side. I played Tests against England and my performance was so so, but I will try my best to make a strong comeback." The spinner said: "Dressing room environment is very good and we are not talking about anything except cricket and not talking about negative things. All teams are equal in international cricket in terms of competition and we are preparing strongly.

To a query about his all-round performance in upcoming assignments, he said: "I will always play as a bowling all-rounder, although batting is my plus point. Head coach Misbah and batting coach Younis are working a lot on my batting as they saw some deficiencies in it during the PSL. We have Waqar Younis as bowling coach so there is no issue and sometimes if we have any queries, we ask each other as well as we have all played international cricket.

" When asked there is a tough competition in the squad and how hopeful he is about his future, Shadab replied: "There is always pressure on you in cricket and its healthy competition, and its good for the side. Usman, Zahid and Nawaz are all doing well and to be honest, whoever performs well will stay in the side." Asked about absence of Hasan Ali and how much he is missing him, he said: "In Quarantine, you spend a lot of time with team members. We have a roti group which has many members. We are really missing Hassan in the camp but hopefully he will recover and join the camp."About Sharjeel Khan, Shadab said: "Sharjeel khan has come back into the side after a process where he has played domestic cricket and performed well, and did the same in PSL also. He has completed his punishment and comeback into the side.

"Definitely, fitness is an issue but as we have seen in this camp that he is working hard on his fitness, and most importantly he is willing to do this effort from his own side. Hopefully he will improve his fitness as he is a match-winner and Pakistan needs this too."