UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fit Tiger Woods Hints He'll Pick Himself For Presidents Cup

Muhammad Rameez 32 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Fit Tiger Woods hints he'll pick himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods said Monday his fitness was ahead of schedule after arthroscopic knee surgery, and dropped a heavy clue he might use one of his four Presidents Cup captain's picks on himself

Narashino, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods said Monday his fitness was ahead of schedule after arthroscopic knee surgery, and dropped a heavy clue he might use one of his four Presidents Cup captain's picks on himself.

"I'm probably a week early. My season had ended a little bit earlier than I had expected it," the 15-time major winner told reporters at Narashino Country Club near Tokyo.

"I had the procedure a little bit early and got ahead of it," he added.

Woods is in Japan this week to play in the US PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship, a $9.75 million event that is the second tournament of an almost $30 million Asian swing.

He then intends to round off his year by playing in the Hero World Challenge on December 4, before going to Australia to captain Team USA in the Presidents Cup which begins on December 13.

"I thought that I had enough time to rehab it correctly and be ready for this event, be ready for Hero, and I'm going to Australia either way whether I'm playing or not," Woods said.

"I had it done and, as I said, it's been nice to be able to squat down and read putts and I started going at it full speed again." Woods, who completed a remarkable return from years of injury and personal problems to win the US Masters in April, said his knee had been giving him more pain as the year wore on.

"It progressively got worse and got to the point where it was affecting even reading putts," the 43-year-old Woods said.

Woods has a large depth of talent from which to make his four captains picks ahead of the match against Ernie Els's International team at Royal Melbourne.

He admitted it hasn't been easy.

"I've been pretty consumed by it," he said, adding his return to fitness made it more likely that he would use one of his wildcards on himself.

- 'Tall order' - "It made me more hopeful that I could play this week, play Hero and play Australia," said Woods, who has dropped one place to number 10 in Monday's new world rankings.

"The way I was feeling towards the middle part of the year, it was going to be a tall order to be able to do it all." If Woods burns one of his picks on himself that leaves him the difficulty of choosing three players from the likes US Open champion, Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth, who showed a return to form at the CJ Cup in Korea which ended Sunday.

All except newlywed Fowler, who is on honeymoon, are playing in Asia over the next two weeks. Woods has to nominate his side directly after next week's WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

"I've been able to communicate with all the eight (already qualified) guys who they want on the team and who they think that will fit on the team," he said.

Woods also reiterated he wanted to come back to Japan next year to represent the US at the 2020 Olympics.

"I would love to play in an Olympic Games," he said.

"Over the years, having friends compete in the Olympics, seeing golf be part of the Olympics, it would be an honour to represent my country in an Olympic Games.

"Hopefully next year I can have a good year and qualify."Before all that, however, he was taking part in a Skins Challenge on Monday afternoon against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama to kick off Zozo Championship week.

Related Topics

USA World Australia Melbourne Shanghai Nice Matsuyama Tokyo Reading Gary Japan Tiger Woods April December Sunday 2020 Olympics Event All From Asia Million US Open Love

Recent Stories

Six civilians, soldier embrace martyrdom after Ind ..

9 minutes ago

Sale of wollen female,male shawls' gains momentu ..

32 seconds ago

India rattle South Africa despite Hamza flurry

34 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

36 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Receives New Set of S-400 ..

38 seconds ago

JUI-F Chief says Rehbar Committee to decide the fa ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.