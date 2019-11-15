Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

A fitness camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from Monday, 18 November, it was announced today

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) A fitness camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from Monday, 18 November, it was announced today.

The eight-day-long camp will run till 25 November under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

The following three players have been invited for the camp:

-Mohammad Amir

-Mohammad Irfan

-Imad Wasim

They will arrive at the NCA on 17 November.

Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, while Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah are representing Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Shadab Khan (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) are available for selection to their respective sides for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are exempted from the camp.