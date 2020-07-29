UrduPoint.com
Fitness Has Great Importance In Sports, DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Fitness has great importance in sports, DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said fitness has great importance in sports and only a fully fit player can excel and win laurels for the country.

He said this while addressing one-day free online 'Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Tear Rehabilitation Course for Players and Coaches' here on Wednesday.

The online ACL Tear Rehabilitation Course for Players and Coaches was conducted under the banner of Sports board Punjab and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

Over 100 players, coaches and sports officials from all over the country attended the online workshop.

Top experts including Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Salman Feroze and Dr Noman threw light on different types of sports injuries, their treatment and medication during their lectures.

Addressing the workshop, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this kind of online training workshop is very useful activity especially in the present circumstances when there are no active sports events in most of the countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Sports Board Punjab and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab are continuing their work despite COVID-19 lockdown." Director General Sports Punjab said these online training workshops are being organized in a bid to follow precautionary social distancing measures due to prevailing COVID-19. "Athletes of various games, sports officials and coaches from across the country must follow these preventive measures and improve their health and fitness.

" "Male and female players should prepare a perfect schedule for exercise and do different kinds of workouts at their backyards".

He appreciated the informative lectures of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Salman Feroze and Dr Noman. "The purpose of this online workshop is to prepare Punjab players for future international sports competitions. We will continue to hold this type of informative online workshops in future".

In his lecture, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti highlighted the significance of general fitness for players and other supporting staff.

"It is a very competitive era and male and female players must take extra care of their fitness if they want to offer top class performance for their country.

Similarly, coaches and trainers must know their responsibilities about how to keep their players fully fit both physically and mentally."Fitness expert Salman Feroze spoke about leg and feet injuries, their treatment and medication etc. He also suggested different kinds of exercises for those athletes who are suffering from leg and feet injuries because legs have a key role for an athlete in active sports.

Dr Noman delivered his lecture about the physique of players. He informed the participants about how to attain an ideal physique to play different kinds of games.

