Fitness Level Of Sharjeel, Azam Khan And Ahsan Ali Is Not Impressive, Says Ramiz Raja

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Fitness level of Sharjeel, Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali is not impressive, says Ramiz Raja

The former Captain says that inclusion of a player with extra 15kg is not possible with the national team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Ramiz Raja said he was not impressed with the fitness level of batsmen Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali in the ongoing National Twenty20 (T20) Cup.

Ramiz Raja said he was expecting that the trio would be in a better shape after a prolonged gap from cricket owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed these views while speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“Ahsan, sharjeel and Azam all these three have great potential but their fitness levels are disappointing,” said the former captain.

He said the domestic season began after such a long gap yet they did not improve their fitness.

“Their current fitness level will expose them in international cricket,” said the former Captain.

He stated that they must understand its importance. Even though, he said, they were natural timers of the ball but their footwork won’t be fast enough to cope against quality pace.

Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq had earlier discussed the issue of fitness.

“With extra15 kilos, one may not expect his inclusion in national team,” said Head Coach Misbah Ul Haq.

He said that all the players had already been made aware of this at the time of PSL.

“I was very clear from beginning that there could never be a compromise over fitness,” he had added.

