Fitness Tests For National Cricketers Scheduled For Sept 30

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:54 PM

PCB sources reveal 8 to 10 players will undergo these assessments

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) In a significant development, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has announced that fitness tests for national cricketers will take place on September 30.

PCB sources revealed that 8 to 10 players will undergo these assessments.

Some of the cricketers missed their initial fitness tests, while the majority are those who did not pass the previous evaluations.

The PCB aims to provide these athletes with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their fitness levels, emphasizing that it does not support any form of unfair treatment towards players.

Additionally, national cricketers have been assigned the task of improving their performance in the two-kilometer run, underscoring the board’s commitment to enhancing the overall fitness standards of the team.

