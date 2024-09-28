Fitness Tests For National Cricketers Scheduled For Sept 30
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:54 PM
PCB sources reveal 8 to 10 players will undergo these assessments
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) In a significant development, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has announced that fitness tests for national cricketers will take place on September 30.
PCB sources revealed that 8 to 10 players will undergo these assessments.
Some of the cricketers missed their initial fitness tests, while the majority are those who did not pass the previous evaluations.
The PCB aims to provide these athletes with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their fitness levels, emphasizing that it does not support any form of unfair treatment towards players.
Additionally, national cricketers have been assigned the task of improving their performance in the two-kilometer run, underscoring the board’s commitment to enhancing the overall fitness standards of the team.
Recent Stories
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
More Stories From Sports
-
Tour de Peshawar arranged World Tourism Day2 hours ago
-
Traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concludes4 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds24 hours ago
-
Eliminator 2 washed out; UMT Markhors qualify Champions Cup final1 day ago
-
Ghori Momin Premier Cricket League Season-3 drafting completed1 day ago
-
Hundred League Cricket Tournament begins in District Khyber1 day ago
-
Man City's Rodri to miss rest of season with ACL injury1 day ago
-
Charsadda, Peshawar reach final of Inter-District Kabaddi Championship1 day ago
-
Usman Wazeer defeats Indian boxer in WYBC1 day ago
-
Kemp Conquers injury hell to reach ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 By Ijaz Ahmad Khan1 day ago
-
IPCC meets to address regional issues1 day ago
-
100s Cricket League-2024 begins in District Khyberl1 day ago