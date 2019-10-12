UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitzpatrick Maintains One-shot Italian Open Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Fitzpatrick maintains one-shot Italian Open lead

Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied four of his final six holes on Saturday to hold onto a one-shot lead at the Italian Open heading into the final round

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied four of his final six holes on Saturday to hold onto a one-shot lead at the Italian Open heading into the final round.

The Englishman's strong finish was enough for a three-under-par third round of 68 which took him to 13-under for the tournament.

American Kurt Kitayama powered up the leaderboard into second place with a 65, while Scot Robert MacIntyre continued his impressive debut season on the European Tour by firing a 64 to move within two strokes of the lead.

World number 31 Fitzpatrick started the round with a one-shot lead but looked in danger of slipping adrift after 10 holes in Rome.

Instead he remains in control as he bids for a sixth European Tour title.

His compatriot Matt Wallace and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger remain in contention, just three shots behind on 10-under.

It was a horrible day, though, for Justin Rose, as the former world number one plummeted down the leaderboard with a seven-over 78 in which he failed to make a single birdie.

Rose, who was only three shots back overnight, is now 13 off the pace and tied for 51st.

Related Topics

Firing World Rome Wallace Lead Austria Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Derwael wins uneven bars world title, Biles misses ..

21 seconds ago

Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal, mis ..

23 seconds ago

Man detained in Scotland not French murder suspect ..

24 seconds ago

Teenage star Gauff reaches maiden WTA final

26 seconds ago

Olympic champion Whitlock wins pommel horse world ..

5 minutes ago

Several hurt in shooting in US church

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.