Fitzpatrick maintains one-shot Italian Open lead

Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied four of his final six holes on Saturday to hold onto a one-shot lead at the Italian Open heading into the final round

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied four of his final six holes on Saturday to hold onto a one-shot lead at the Italian Open heading into the final round.

The Englishman's strong finish was enough for a three-under-par third round of 68 which took him to 13-under for the tournament.

American Kurt Kitayama powered up the leaderboard into second place with a 65, while Scot Robert MacIntyre continued his impressive debut season on the European Tour by firing a 64 to move within two strokes of the lead.

World number 31 Fitzpatrick started the round with a one-shot lead but looked in danger of slipping adrift after 10 holes in Rome.

Instead he remains in control as he bids for a sixth European Tour title.

His compatriot Matt Wallace and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger remain in contention, just three shots behind on 10-under.

It was a horrible day, though, for Justin Rose, as the former world number one plummeted down the leaderboard with a seven-over 78 in which he failed to make a single birdie.

Rose, who was only three shots back overnight, is now 13 off the pace and tied for 51st.