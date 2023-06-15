UrduPoint.com

FIVB Approves Development Prog For Pakistan Volleyball

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved a one-year development program after reviewing the Empower Sports academy application for women's volleyball empowerment in Pakistan.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Empower Sports Academy's commitment to elevating the level of national women's team has given a considerable boost through the FIVB's development programme.

This pivotal development was set to bolster the establishment and advancement of the Pakistan Women's Volleyball team.

After considering the application of Empower Sport Academy, the President International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved support for the Pakistan Women Volleyball team including 12 Months of coaching Support, National Team Coaches Development, Mikasa Volleyball V330W, Senoh Volleyball Nets and Net System, National Federation Sports Management and Administration.

Expressing her excitement, Alisha Junaid, President & Founder of Empower Sports Academy, said we were immensely thrilled about this crucial grant from FIVB for Pakistan's women's Volleyball team.

"This promising announcement marks a significant step in Pakistan's journey towards establishing a strong presence in international volleyball, particularly in promoting and enhancing women's participation in sports", Alisha said.

Empower Sports Academy and Pakistan Volleyball Federation were looking forward to working closely with FIVB and leveraging the resources and support provided to foster the growth and development of the Pakistan Women's Volleyball team.

