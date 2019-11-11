Five competitions of 33rd national games to be inaugurated on November 12

Abbottabad is ready to host five different competitions of 33rd National Olympics games to be be kicked off from Tuesday at different venues of the city

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Abbottabad is ready to host five different competitions of 33rd National Olympics games to be be kicked off from Tuesday at different venues of the city.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani would inaugurate the games at Kunj Football ground here while President Pakistan Olympic Association Gen. (R) Arif Hussain and head of the provincial Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah would be the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Ahmed chaired a meeting with the sports board officials and national games organizing committee members to review the progress of arrangements.

It was decided that the national games Judo venue would be changed from Abbottabad College to Baluch Center, while other games including gymnastic, rugby, weightlifting and Taekwondo also came under discussion.

In the meeting, it was also decided to present local culture of KP and Hazara particularly in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 33rd national games.

Former DG sports Tariq Mahmood, Vice president Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmed, Secretary Pakistan Taikowando Association Murtaza Hassan, provincial Rugby association Muhammad Umair, principal government comprehensive school Miss Farhat, DSO Waseem Fazal, Deputy education Officer (Female) Aisha Fazal, Wapda Rugby coach Rozeena Shafqat, President Baluchistan Judo Association Mubashar Hussain, Baluchistan Rugby Association Nasrullah Khan, Wapda Rugby Ameen Butt and others were present at the meeting.

First time five games are scheduled to be held in Abbottabad including Gymnastic at Army School of Music, Tia Kwando at the hall of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE), Rugby at Kunj Football ground while the competition of Judo Baluch Center and Weightlifting would be held at Govt. College is scheduled, the coordinator for these events would be former Director Sports KP Tariq Mahmood.