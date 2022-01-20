Five day Women badminton championship begins

Five-day event of 'Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women' starts at the Rangers Club in North Nazimabad in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), and Sindh Badminton Association

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Five-day event of 'Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women' starts at the Rangers Club in North Nazimabad in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), and Sindh Badminton Association.

More than 150 players belonging to various educational institutions are participating in the various categories of the event, said NKATI release here on Thursday. .

Sector Commander Sachal Rangers Brigadier Altaf Ahmed, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, emphasized on promoting culture of healthy activities in the city of lights and Pakistan Rangers-Sindh's initiative to organize such event would surely set a paradigm in near future for encouraging the young talent at both the domestic and the international platforms.

Chairman NKATI Faisal Moiz said that this joint venture of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and NKATI would help a lot in bringing upside the raw talent of our youth to the national and the global level.

These events play a vital role in raising the self-confidence of the emerging talent in the city.

Faisal also said that the entire business community should fully support such initiatives of our country's law enforcement agencies when it comes to organizing of extra-curricular activities for bringing into limelight our talented and artistic youth across the board.

The Badminton court situated in the premises of District Central Rangers Club was well-equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities that was open for both national and global level standard competitions.

Prof. Dr. Nasir of Karachi Medical and Dental College appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for organizing such event.