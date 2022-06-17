Five events to watch at Paris Diamond League meeting

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Five events to watch out for at the Diamond League meet at Stade Charlety in Paris on Saturday, the seventh stop of the 13-event elite one-day track and field series: Men's 200m -- After racing to 10.05 seconds over the 100m in Oslo on Thursday, Andre De Grasse returns to his favoured 200m in the French capital. The Canadian won Olympic gold in the 200m at the Tokyo Games last summer and will be seeking to fine-tune preparations for next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The four-time world medallist, including 200m silver in Doha in 2019, will unlikely get close to hs personal best of 19.62sec set when winning in the Japanese capital, but Paris will offer him the perfect opportunity to further test his legs before heading back Stateside.

Women's 100m -- Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faces potentially more competition in the women's blue riband event than De Grasse in his race. A two-time Olympic champion over 100m, Fraser-Pryce was beaten into silver in Tokyo after winning her fourth world title in Doha. She faces stiff competition from Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, who has a season's best of 10.94sec, Poland's Ewa Swoboda and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast.

Men's 110m hurdles -- Devon Allen's latest race before he heads back to the United States for the US trials and potentially a massive send-off from the world championships into a new career as wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen scorched to 12.84sec in New York last weekend and was also in action in Oslo, clocking 13.22sec. His bid is to complete every race in sub-13sec times was undone by cold, rainy conditions in the Norwegian capital. On Saturday, he will be up against Briton Andrew Pozzi, and the French trio of multiple medal winner Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, Aurel Manga and Sasha Zhoya, last year's world under-20 champion.

Women's high jump -- Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh was undoubtedly one of the stand-out stories at March's world indoor championships, the high jumper scrambling to flee the Russian invasion in time to compete in Belgrade -- and going on to win gold. A bronze medallist in Tokyo, Mahuchikh will have Australia's Olympic silver medallist Nicola McDermott and Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, double Olympic champion in the heptathlon who has a personal best of 2.02m in the high jump, as competition.

Men's triathlon-- While Thiam will only compete in one event, France's Kevin Mayer is set to take part in a testing triathlon over the evening. Kicking off with shot put, two-time Olympic silver medallist Mayer and some of the French team's budding decathletes will then move on to the long jump and finish off with a 110 hurdles. Mayer, the world record holder in the decathlon, said the triathlon was "an amazing promotional tool for the combined events and having them on display in front of the general public remains one of my priorities".