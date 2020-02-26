Five Grand Slam Winner Maria Sharapova Quits Tennis at Age 32

Russian star tennis player Maria Sharapova, the winner of five Grand Slam tournaments, has announced her retirement at the age of 32

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian star tennis player Maria Sharapova, the winner of five Grand Slam tournaments, has announced her retirement at the age of 32.

"Tennis I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair magazine, posted on its website.

Sharapova currently ranks 373rd in the WTA ranking. She repeatedly said in the past that she was not going to stop and would continue to play.