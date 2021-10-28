UrduPoint.com

Five Issues To Address For Barcelona's New Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

Barcelona were moving closer to appointing Xavi Hernandez on Thursday after the club sacked Ronald Koeman as coach

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona were moving closer to appointing Xavi Hernandez on Thursday after the club sacked Ronald Koeman as coach.

A 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday left Barca ninth in La Liga, six points off the top four after winning only two of their last seven league games.

Koeman's dismissal was confirmed almost three hours after full-time, with club president Joan Laporta reportedly flying to Qatar on Thursday morning to finalise an agreement with Xavi.

Xavi, Barcelona's legendary former midfielder who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with them as a player, left in 2015 for Al Sadd, where he has been coach since 2019.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at five issues to address at the Camp Nou: Cut the gap on the top four Barcelona's perilous financial situation means they simply cannot afford not to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The club are 1.35 billion Euros ($1.57bn) in debt and any attempt to rebuild both financially and on the pitch will depend on playing in Europe's elite competition next season.

The situation is salvageable, with the gap only six points between Barca in ninth and Real Sociedad in fourth, but there can be no room for complacency given the form of a number of teams challenging at the top so far this season.

Related Topics

Europe Qatar Barcelona 2015 2019 Agreement Top Coach Billion

Recent Stories

4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and A ..

4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and Automation in Industry ICRAI 20 ..

17 minutes ago
 Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

14 minutes ago
 Court defers Asif Zardari's indictment in suspect ..

Court defers Asif Zardari's indictment in suspect transaction reference

14 minutes ago
 Two-day hockey trials for final formation from Fri ..

Two-day hockey trials for final formation from Friday

14 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 ASEAN to Explore Possibility of Cooperation with E ..

ASEAN to Explore Possibility of Cooperation with EAEU, SCO on Issues of Mutual I ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.