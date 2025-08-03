Five local climbers summit Tirich Mir to raise climate awareness

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A team of five climbers from Shimshal Valley, Gilgit Baltistan, successfully summited Tirich Mir (7708m), the highest peak in the Hindu Kush, via a new and technically challenging route.

According to Karrar Haidri, Vice President, Alpine Club of Pakistan, the expedition was led by renowned mountaineer Abdul Joshi, widely known as 'The Pathfinder', as part of his Summit for Climate Change campaign, which seeks to draw global attention to the environmental impacts of climate change in high-altitude regions.

The summit marks a historic achievement as it is the first time a Pakistani team has reached Tirich Mir’s summit via a new route.

The climbers Abdul Joshi, Hameed Ullah, Faryad Karim, Mansoor Karim, and Nisar Ahmed all hail from the mountain village of Shimshal in Hunza. In addition to their climbing feat, the team collected climate data from this remote and fragile region to contribute to scientific research and inform policy decisions.

On behalf of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) and all its members Maj Gen Irfan Arshad HI(M) President, Alpine Club of Pakistan extends heartfelt congratulations to the team for their outstanding achievement and commitment to a noble cause.