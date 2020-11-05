Five matches decided in National Senior Hockey Championship

A total of five matches were decided on the first day of the National Senior Hockey Championship 2020 being played at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium here at Ayub Park

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):A total of five matches were decided on the first day of the National Senior Hockey Championship 2020 being played at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium here at Ayub Park.

In the matches held, Pakistan Navy beat Port Qasim Authority by 6-2 in the first match. Ali Sher and Noman Janjua scored two goals each while Akbar Ali and Usman Ali scored one goal each. Sami and Harris scored one goal each for Port Qasim.

Pakistan Army defeated Police by 9-1 in the second match. M Safir scored two goals for Army while Abdul Jabbar, M Afzal, M Farhan, Shahid Ali, M Abbas, Ali Haider and Wasim Akram scored one goal each. Bilawal scored the only goal for the police.

In the third match Pakistan Wapda outplayed Punjab by 8-2. Samiullah two goals while Aleem Usman, Aleem Bilal, Umar Bhutta, Amjad Ali, Rizwan Ali and Tauseeq Ahmed scored one goal each. Gulshir and Ijaz scored one goal each for Punjab.

In the fourth match National Bank of Pakistan beat Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 4-2. Junaid Manzoor scored two goals while Shaun Irshad and Abu Bakar scored one goal each. Adnan and Rizwan Ali scored one goal each for PAF.

Mari Petroleum thumped Sui Southern Gas by 4-3 in the fifth match. The last match was played between Sui Southern Gas and Mari Petroleum which Mari Petroleum won by 3-4. Arbaaz Ahmed, Hashir Ali, Nartza Yaqub and Arshad Liaqat scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum while Sui Southern scorers were Mubashir Ali and Mohammad Nadeem.

The best umpires and technical officials from across the country have been deployed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation to supervise the ongoing championship.

PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was the chief guest while Special Guest General (R) Asghar Nawaz and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Treasurer Ikhlaq Usmani, Head Coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Selection committee members Olympians Ayaz Mahmood, Nasir, Wasim Feroz, Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali, Mari Petroleum Gas Lt Colonel (R) Mohsin Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PHF President said we would try to make this Hockey Stadium an easy access facility for Rawalpindi as the national game was fading in the city.

"This is a very big facility and this stadium holds a special place. This stadium was a result of the efforts of former Mari Petroleum MD Gen (R) Ishfaq. Allah has given us the opportunity and the National Senior Hockey Championship was being played here," he said.

He also lauded his team and PHF secretary Asif Bajwa for their efforts in holding tournaments in a befitting manner despite the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khokhar also condoled the deaths of former national captain and hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Junior and Manager HR, PHF Camp Office, Karachi Syed Shujaat Naqvi.

"Pakistan hockey suffered a huge loss with the passing away of Rasheed. I had personal relations with him and he was a great person. People will always remember him with a good name," he said.