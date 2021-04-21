Five-member Polish team arrive Pakistan to ski down Laila Peak

A five-member Polish ski mountaineering team arrived Pakistan to ski down 6,096 metre high Laila Peak in Shigar valley of Baltistan, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A five-member Polish ski mountaineering team arrived Pakistan to ski down 6,096 metre high Laila Peak in Shigar valley of Baltistan, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Wednesday.

"The team is led by renowned ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel, who is a big fan of Pakistan's scenic beauty, Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP told APP.

The other members of the team include Jedrzej Baranowski, Jakub Karol Gzela, Dariusz Jerzy Zaluski and Bartlomiej Pawlikowski.

According to Haidri, Bargiel, who stunned the world in 2018 by skiing down K2 after climbing it without any extra oxygen supply, was very much fond of Laila Peak.

"He is immensely enchanted by the mesmerizing beauty of Laila Peak.

He along with his team intends to climb and ski the amazing ramp of Laila, repeating the feat achieved by a French expedition outfit in May 2018. "But prior to that they will be trying to scale a virgin mountain - Yawash Sar (6,178m), located in Shimshal valley of Gilgit," Haidri said.

"A team led by Krzysztof Wielicki attempted the first ascent of that mountain [Yawash Sar] in 2018 but turned around at 5,800 metre," he added.

The 33-year-old Bargiel is known as a backcountry skier, mountain runner and climber in Poland. Raised in Letownia, he is a three-time Polish ski mountaineering champion and held third place in the overall World Cup.

