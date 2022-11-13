Five more matches in LC Media Cricket League-2022 decided

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Five more matches were decided in LC-Media cricket League-2022 on Sunday Qalandar, Gladiator, Panthers, United and Markhor secured victories against their respective rivals here at Peshawar sports Complex.

The 5th season of Media Cricket League2022 is being played in collaboration with Liaison Corporation (LC), Directorate General Sports KP and Archeology Department at Qayyum Sports Complex.

In the first match, there was a match between Qalandar and Eagles. Batting first after winning the toss, Eagles scored 80 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 8 overs. Abbas stood out with 26 and Tariq 16 runs. Haroon dismissed two players.

In reply, Qalandar won the match by achieving the required runs target at the loss of 4 wickets. Rizwan was declared Man of the Match for playing an innings of 36 runs. In the second match, PPC Shaheen batted first against Gladiator and scored 71 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 8 overs. Hussain was the outstanding batsman with 29 runs. Fayyaz of Gladiator dismissed 3 players for 11 runs.

Kashif took two wickets while Arsalan and Shahid John took one wicket each.

In reply, Gladiator won the match by scoring 76 runs for the loss of one wicket. Fayaz (29) and Kashif (23) were the prominent batsmen. Fayaz was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant all-rounder performance. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority Managing Director Zakullah Khattak in his address on the occasion welcomed such recreational opportunities for journalists.

In the third match played between Panthers and Stars. Panthers batted first and scored 104 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 8 overs. Zahid Imdad 23, Zarshad 22 and Israr were outstanding with 20 runs. Riyaz Shahid took 3 wickets, Abbas and Shiraz took 2 wickets each while Nasir Ali Shah took one wicket.

In reply, the PPC stars team managed to score 78 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Nasir scored 26 and Abbas scored 16 runs. Tanveer got 3, Zarshad got 2 while Hezbollah took one wicket respectively. Thus, the Panthers team was successful by 26 wickets and Zarshad was declared the man of the match.

PPC Panthers are the first team of the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals. On this occasion, senior female journalist Anila Shaheen, the special guest, announced 5000 for the winning team and three thousand rupees for the runners-up team. Mentor of the team Ali Akbar also gave a cash prize of 5000 to Zarshad and Tanveer for their excellent performance.

In the fourth match of the tournament, there was a match between PPC United and PPC Tigers and PPC United won the toss and batted first and scored 102 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 8 overs. Captain Imran Yousafzai scored 44 runs not out, Akif Adnan stood out with 39 runs.

On behalf of Tigers, Sajjad Haider dismissed 3 players while Sajjad Yousafzai dismissed 2 players. In response, PPC Tigers, the former champions of the Media Cricket League, managed to score 83 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 8 overs. Zeeshan Arbab 29, Ehsan 19 and Irfan Musazai managed to score 13 runs. For United, Hashim Khan and Imran Yousafzai took 2 wickets each while Akif Adnan took one wicket. Thus PPC United team won this match by 19 runs.

Captain Imran Yousafzai was declared Man of the Match for his excellent all-rounder performance. Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmed was the special guest on this occasion who gave Rs. 5000 as cash prize for the teams. The fifth match of the tournament saw a match between PPC Lions and PPC Markhor. Lions won the toss and batted first and scored 71 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 8 overs. Asim Shiraz with 21 and Shehryar Jalil were the prominent batsmen with 18 runs. Naveed John of Markhor took 3 wickets while Shahzad Rashid, Irshad Maidani and Arshad Yousafzai took one wicket each.

In response, Markhor team won the match by getting the desired target at the loss of 2 wickets. Umar Farooq managed to score 28, Arshad Yousafzai 19, Yasir Ali 15 and Ehtisham 8. On behalf of Lions, Wajid Shehzad and Abdul Basir Qalandar dismissed one player each. Naveed John of Markhor was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling. Chief Guest Senior Journalist Arshad Yousafzai announced 5000 for the organizing committee.