Five Operators of Illegal Streaming Sites Jailed for Over 30 Years in UK - Premier League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Five people suspected of being behind three pirate streaming platforms, which granted illegal access to streams of the English Premier League matches, have been sentenced to a total of 30 years and seven months in prison, the league said on Tuesday.

All except for one of the defendants, including Mark Gould, 36, who was the mastermind of the operations, pleaded guilty to all charges, the league said in a statement. William Brown, 33, who pleaded not guilty, claimed that he was an undercover informant acting in the interests of law enforcement agencies and broadcasting companies, it added.

The Premier League's own investigation also found evidence of other serious crimes, according to the statement. Christopher Felvus, 36, was convicted of offenses unrelated to the illegal streaming business, in particular, of possessing indecent images of children, the league said.

Gould also became subject of a separate criminal investigation, in which the Premier League is assisting the police, according to the statement.

The league also said that the illegal streaming business generated over 7 million Pounds sterling ($8 million) and involved over 50,000 customers and resellers all over the world, as well as 30 employees, one of whom worked undercover in an anti-piracy company.

In January, UK newspaper The Mirror reported that the British police had conducted a sweep of the homes of individuals, who, according to police information, watched illegal streaming of Premier League matches and other sports events as well as films and tv shows. In 2021, UK citizens Paul Faulkner and Stephen Millington were sentenced to a total of 16 months for watching pirate video streams.