ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as five Pakistani athletes would feature in the 10th Asian-Indoor Athletics Championship, to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10.

According to details, a total of five athletes would participate in the Asian-Indoor Athletics Championship which will conclude on February 12.

The athletes include Shajar Abbas (60m), Sharoz Khan (High Jump), Mohammad Imran (High Jump), Uzair Rehman (400m) and Jaffar Ashraf (Pole Vault) while Qazi Tanveer Hussain would accompany the national contingent as manager-cum-coach.

Meanwhile, a national competition 'The 1st Aitchison Half Marathon' was also around the corner to be held at Aitchison College Lahore on February 18.

The male athletes from affiliated units including Railways, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Police, Gilgit-Baltistan and student-athletes of Aitchison College would feature in the Half Marathon race.

Cash prizes would also be awarded to athletes. The winner would be awarded Rs. 100,000 while the runner-up will receive Rs. 50,000 and third position takers Rs. 25,000. Whereas, other athletes would be given Rs 10,000 each.