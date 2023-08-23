Five Pakistan athletes to feature in wall climbing in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A five-member Pakistan team will participate in the wall climbing event of the Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, China from next month.

"The team is comprised of three men and two women climbers," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP on Wednesday.

"The men's team includes Abu Zar Faiz, Zaheer Ahmed, and Fazal Wadood, while the women's team members are Iqra Jillani and Eman Janat," he said.

Rehmatullah and Najeeb Khan will be accompanying the climbers as officials.

Sport climbing made its debut in Asian Games at Jakarta�Palembang 2018. It is set to make a second appearance on the programme at the�10th edition�of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

The third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010, Hangzhou will welcome�10,000 athletes�across�42 different sports�from�September 23-October 8.