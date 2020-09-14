UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Pakistani Bowlers Enjoy All-time ICC’s T201 Rankings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:02 PM

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 rankings

Five Pakistani bowlers including Umar Gul, Shahid Khan Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan are in the rankings of top 10 bowlers in ICC’s T20I.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) International Cricket Council (ICC) issued rankings of the bowlers who enjoy all –time T201 rankings as they had the highest rating points for last many years.

Five Pakistani bowlers including Umar Gul, Shahid Khan Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan are in the rankings of top 10 bowlers in ICC’s T20I.

According to the details, Fast bowler Umar Gul, the leading wicket-taker in 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cup, tops the chart with 857 rating points which he achieved in 2009.

Gul has taken 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97.

Former all-rounder Boom Boom Shahid Khan Afridi is at sixth place with 814 points. He is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket and second overall. He picked 98 wickets in 99 matches. Saeed Ajmal (8), all-rounder Imad Wasim (9), and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (10) are the other Pakistan bowlers in the top 10 rankings.

West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree were at 2 and 4 respectively. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori was at 3. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is at 5 whereas Pakistan-born South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir is at 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Saeed Ajmal Imran Tahir Umar Gul Imad Wasim Rashid Khan Shadab Khan Afridi All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape case:  Shafqat confesses rape

21 minutes ago

EU, China sign landmark geographical indications ..

2 minutes ago

Malta plans to recycle 85 pct of plastic bottles: ..

2 minutes ago

CTP issues 578 challan slips for over speeding at ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 203,500 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 26 mo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.