Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 rankings

Five Pakistani bowlers including Umar Gul, Shahid Khan Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan are in the rankings of top 10 bowlers in ICC’s T20I.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) International Cricket Council (ICC) issued rankings of the bowlers who enjoy all –time T201 rankings as they had the highest rating points for last many years.

According to the details, Fast bowler Umar Gul, the leading wicket-taker in 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cup, tops the chart with 857 rating points which he achieved in 2009.

Gul has taken 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97.

Former all-rounder Boom Boom Shahid Khan Afridi is at sixth place with 814 points. He is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket and second overall. He picked 98 wickets in 99 matches. Saeed Ajmal (8), all-rounder Imad Wasim (9), and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (10) are the other Pakistan bowlers in the top 10 rankings.

West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree were at 2 and 4 respectively. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori was at 3. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is at 5 whereas Pakistan-born South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir is at 7.